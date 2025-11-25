Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 1.7%

FV stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.