MAI Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,608,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,547,000 after acquiring an additional 480,559 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

