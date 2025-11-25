Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of C stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.37. The company has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

