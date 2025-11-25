Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 61,976 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,819,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,310 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 193,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 126,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.