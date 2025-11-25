Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys 1,098 Shares of Natural Resource Partners LP $NRP

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,123 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Natural Resource Partners worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 79.0% in the first quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 165,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72,831 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 36.6% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 108,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 22,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $831,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory F. Wooten sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total transaction of $862,765.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,477.44. This represents a 23.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRP has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

NRP opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.28. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 1 year low of $86.83 and a 1 year high of $113.03.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 65.19%.The firm had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.