Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,278 Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 152,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

