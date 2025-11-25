Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ACI Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 73.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 93.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $200,774.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 96,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,017.93. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.3%

ACIW opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The business had revenue of $482.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. ACI Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

