Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $283.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.