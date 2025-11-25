Prudential Financial Inc. Has $43.20 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,952 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cummins worth $43,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 14.4% during the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 60,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $2,749,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cummins by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after acquiring an additional 126,362 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $485.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.27. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $490.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,403.20. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,715,060. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Zacks Research cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Truist Financial set a $628.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

