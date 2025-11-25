Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 232,633 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. $MAPS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,633 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.60% of WM Technology worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter worth $126,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 505.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 166,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Stock Up 2.9%

MAPS stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). WM Technology had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. WM Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other WM Technology news, CEO Douglas Francis sold 158,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $131,748.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,570,806 shares in the company, valued at $7,113,768.98. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 90,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $76,422.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,842,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,004.08. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAPS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WM Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 price target on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.61.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

