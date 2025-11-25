Prudential Financial Inc. Has $50.10 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 153.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,861,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732,187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Healthpeak Properties worth $50,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.65 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,440.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

