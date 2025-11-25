Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Nucor worth $55,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 23.1% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 353,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,688 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,641,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,265,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.12.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,533.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,436.08. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,045 shares of company stock worth $2,720,628. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.