JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 224,432 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,904,793 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 224,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $345,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.6% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 509,058 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,214,000 after purchasing an additional 125,223 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sienna Gestion raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 95,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $187.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

