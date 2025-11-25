Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 304.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

