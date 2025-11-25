DevvStream (DEVS) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DevvStream to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DevvStream and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DevvStream 1 0 0 0 1.00 DevvStream Competitors 255 268 217 3 1.96

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 122.44%. Given DevvStream’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DevvStream has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DevvStream has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DevvStream’s competitors have a beta of -0.09, suggesting that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

75.8% of DevvStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of DevvStream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DevvStream and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DevvStream N/A N/A N/A DevvStream Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DevvStream and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DevvStream $30,000.00 -$12.07 million -0.53 DevvStream Competitors $203.60 million -$18.84 million 69.77

DevvStream’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DevvStream. DevvStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DevvStream competitors beat DevvStream on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

DevvStream Company Profile

DevvStream Holdings Inc. is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc., formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

