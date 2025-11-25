Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Express stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Express alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $355.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.22. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $377.23.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 153.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. HSBC set a $295.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.