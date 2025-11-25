Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Duolingo worth $50,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUOL. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total value of $2,889,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,803.68. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,280,203.30. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 86,452 shares of company stock worth $21,421,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL opened at $172.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.27. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.27 and a 1-year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.Duolingo’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI set a $330.00 target price on Duolingo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 target price on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duolingo from $239.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.53.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

