Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 33,453 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.50% of PDF Solutions worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 94.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of PDFS opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,280.64 and a beta of 1.57. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.69 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.22%. On average, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

