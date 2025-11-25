Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 119,531 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 119,531 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $57,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,740,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,864,000 after purchasing an additional 557,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,961,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,590,000 after buying an additional 1,412,517 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,077,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,445,000 after buying an additional 538,531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,913,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,526,000 after acquiring an additional 609,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

