Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $52,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $726,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADUS. Barclays upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,696. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS stock opened at $115.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.28. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.03. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.