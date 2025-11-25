Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 12,172 Shares of Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.09% of Interparfums worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Interparfums by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interparfums in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Interparfums by 34.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interparfums during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

IPAR stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Interparfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.78 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Interparfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BWS Financial cut Interparfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Interparfums in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

