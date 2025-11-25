Prudential Financial Inc. Has $41.09 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,401 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Zoom Communications worth $41,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,951,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,713,000 after purchasing an additional 154,783 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,421,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,732,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,504,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,909,000 after buying an additional 1,097,333 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after buying an additional 830,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $628,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,190. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $2,784,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,198. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,373 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,579. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Zoom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

