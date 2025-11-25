Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 69,891 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $47,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 21,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

MPC stock opened at $190.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $202.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

