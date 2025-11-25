Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 3,885 Shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Financial Corporation Indiana worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Price Performance

Shares of THFF stock opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $683.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.46. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Dividend Announcement

First Financial Corporation Indiana ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.53 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Corporation Indiana news, Director James O. Mcdonald bought 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,913.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,303.25. The trade was a 24.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THFF shares. Zacks Research raised First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

