Costamare Inc. $CMRE Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 28,602 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.22% of Costamare worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Costamare by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 462,582 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the second quarter valued at $544,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Costamare Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.