Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 16,188 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fiserv worth $55,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 589,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,161,000 after buying an additional 84,734 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Stephens lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average of $136.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

