Docusign Inc. $DOCU Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,135 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Docusign worth $55,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Docusign by 318.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 864.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.38.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $533,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,915.98. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 135,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020,414.44. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

