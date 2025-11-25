Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 297,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CommScope at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CommScope by 27.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 7.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.43. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $18.91.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. CommScope had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

