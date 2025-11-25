Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348,711 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $45,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $113,669,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,079,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,169,000 after buying an additional 2,094,497 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 283.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,995,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,256,000 after buying an additional 1,006,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.2%

AMH opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $478.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $252,915.15. This trade represents a 14.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

