Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Reliance worth $53,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance by 138.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Reliance by 46.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 595.5% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $273.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.72 and a 200 day moving average of $294.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $347.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research lowered Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.00.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

