Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 53.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $198,984.06. This trade represents a 100.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $347,343.84. Following the sale, the director owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,389.34. This represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Global Payments from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lowered Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

