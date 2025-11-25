Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $234,000 in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 45.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,604.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,642.04. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $99,972.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,208 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,883.52. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $196.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.38 and a 200 day moving average of $205.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $237.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

