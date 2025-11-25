Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 138,762 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,762 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.23% of United Airlines worth $59,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL stock opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.47.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

