Franklin Resources Inc. Has $62.95 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,695 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $62,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,219,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,092,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,505,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,095 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

