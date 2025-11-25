QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $190.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.3810.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $32,672.85. This trade represents a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 168,027 shares of company stock valued at $27,818,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.5% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $176.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

