Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Shares Down 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) was down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 and last traded at GBX 0.41. Approximately 2,104,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,759,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45.

Arc Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Arc Minerals alerts:

Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Arc Minerals

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.