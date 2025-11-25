Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 359.50 and last traded at GBX 362, with a volume of 265748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 516 to GBX 490 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 403 target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 464.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 399.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £709.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (37) earnings per share for the quarter. Workspace Group had a negative net margin of 104.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workspace Group Plc will post 36.7630058 EPS for the current year.

In other Workspace Group news, insider David Stevenson bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 364 per share, for a total transaction of £4,972.24. Also, insider Manju Malhotra purchased 2,724 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 367 per share, for a total transaction of £9,997.08. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

