Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Up 17% – Here’s What Happened

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.50 and last traded at GBX 58.48. Approximately 24,156,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,485% from the average daily volume of 1,523,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £373.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

