Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 22.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 490.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $293,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 886,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,109.60. This trade represents a 2.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,600 over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 2.8%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of KYN stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

