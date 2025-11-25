Banco Santander Chile $BSAC Stock Position Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,344 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.66% of Banco Santander Chile worth $78,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 54,450.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Banco Santander Chile has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59.

Banco Santander Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 24.74%.The company had revenue of $581.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.67.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

