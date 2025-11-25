Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 904,734 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.15% of MGIC Investment worth $74,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTG. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 262.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3,067.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,009.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 961,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,054,918.19. This trade represents a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,318.80. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,203 shares of company stock worth $5,989,909. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. MGIC Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $29.01.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.