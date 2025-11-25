Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 38.2% – Time to Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 38.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 and last traded at GBX 0.51. 3,105,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,868,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83.

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Thruvision Group (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 60.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

