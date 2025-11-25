Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 888,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.06% of UFP Industries worth $61,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 39.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UFPI. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on UFP Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.43.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 5.00%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

