Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,682 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $68,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,174,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,097 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TD opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

