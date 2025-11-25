Franklin Resources Inc. Has $65.47 Million Stake in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,268 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Klaviyo worth $65,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Klaviyo by 227.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 217.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 481,719 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,426.57. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 147,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $4,001,455.64. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,681,486 shares of company stock worth $178,090,999. 49.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
KVYO opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -115.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
