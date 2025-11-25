Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 15,422 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,951 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.20% of eBay worth $69,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in eBay by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in eBay by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,666 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. President Capital raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,521.44. This trade represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,323 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,100. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.