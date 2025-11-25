Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 and last traded at GBX 0.25. 105,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,168,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.31. The company has a market cap of £1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.15.

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser.

