Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,947,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,715,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18,876.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 68,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after buying an additional 67,956 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,868,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,236,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $223.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.43. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $137.09 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.