Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Stock Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $70,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,003,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 401.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 201,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,961,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,204,000 after purchasing an additional 131,056 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 169,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,487,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.22.

NYSE KNSL opened at $379.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.14 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.76.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.42. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $497.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

