Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

WTS opened at $270.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.59 and a 52 week high of $287.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.67 and a 200-day moving average of $263.12.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 6,994 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total transaction of $1,948,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,621.90. This trade represents a 23.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

